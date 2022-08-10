Jarren Duran Blasts Solo Home Run To Put Red Sox Ahead Vs. Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

After a game to forget Sunday, Jarren Duran responded in a huge way for the Red Sox.

The Boston center fielder hit a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday. The homer put the Red Sox up, 5-4, at Fenway Park.

That would be Duran with the lead! pic.twitter.com/nyXTjeUzcx — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2022

The dinger comes a game after Duran’s committed a few defensive miscues against the Royals on Sunday. The Red Sox center fielder credited his teammates for guiding him through the experience, and it appears to have worked.

Duran’s third home run of the season traveled 400 feet to right field, and it was the third homer for the Red Sox at that point the game — the first hit by second baseman Christian Arroyo and the second by outfielder Tommy Pham.