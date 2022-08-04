Jayson Tatum Believes Celtics Can Win NBA Title With Current Group

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans saw their team fall short of the ultimate goal of winning the NBA Finals in June. But since then, they’ve had nothing but positive developments unfold.

The Celtics swung a trade for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and signed former Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari to bolster a bench that became practically useless against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. And despite rumors, Boston appears poised to hang on to Jaylen Brown to run it back with his superstar teammate Jayson Tatum.

Speaking of that superstar, Tatum appeared on NBC Sports Boston and answered a question about whether or not he believes the Celtics now have what it takes to complete the mission.

His answer was yet another thing Celtics fans should be excited about.

“What kind of competitor would I be if I said no? I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates,” Tatum said. “Obviously we was close, we got to Game 6. We didn’t make it happen, so this offseason and everything is about getting back to that point and getting over the hump. Obviously we added two great pieces that I feel make us a lot better and complement our team extremely well.”

Tatum struggled in the Finals — by his standards — averaging 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting to go along with seven rebounds and 6.8 rebounds per game. Perhaps with added reinforcements, Tatum can take that next step and lead Boston to Banner 18.