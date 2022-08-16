Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant Work Out Together Amid Celtics-Nets Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

While it appeared Jayson Tatum was busy partying at Draymond Green’s wedding, the Boston Celtics superstar also got a workout in with other NBA superstars this weekend.

The 24-year-old took pictures with big names like LeBron James and Steph Curry at Green’s wedding, but Celtics fans can rest assure Tatum is still focused on winning banner No. 18 for Boston.

In pictures posted on Instagram by photographer Bred Hampton, Tatum is shown working out Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

This was not the first time the pair were seen in the same place together. On July 26, Tatum and Durant attended the premiere of the Showtime documentary “Point Gods” in New York City. It was there when Tatum addressed the rumored trade talks between the Celtics and Nets that involved Boston trading Jaylen Brown to acquire Durant.

“I played with him during the Olympics,” Tatum told reporters on July 26, when asked about the idea of playing with Durant, per video from The New York Post?s Jared Schwartz. “He’s great player. But that?s not my decision. I love my team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.”