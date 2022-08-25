Jets 2020 Second-Round Draft Pick Requests Trade Citing Lack Of Future

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets haven’t had much luck with their top draft picks in the 2022 offseason.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, sustained a knee injury during New York’s preseason opener, and after surgery, the 23-year-old quarterback is likely to miss at least a month of the 2022-23 season. Also, 2020 first-rounder Mekhi Becton suffered a fractured knee cap during practice on Aug. 9. The offensive tackle only played one game in 2021 after suffering a season-ending knee surgery.

Another player from that 2020 NFL Draft class, Denzel Mims, has brought more to the Jets’ plate. The 24-year-old wide receiver has requested a trade from the team through a statement from his agent, Ron Slavin.

“It’s just time,” the statement released Thursday began, tweeted out by NFL insider Ian Rapaport. “Denzel tried to find good faith, but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. (General manager) Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel, and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Rapaport noted in a follow-up tweet teams will be interested, and that isn’t surprising since Mims carries the second-round selection, which makes him a curious option. It all would depend on the Jets’ asking price.

In two seasons, Mims has played 20 games and has caught 31 passes on 67 targets for 490 yards and zero touchdowns.