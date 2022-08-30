Jets Reportedly Cut QB Who Had ‘Greatest Preseason In All Of Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

To make room in the quarterback room, the Jets reportedly informed Chris Streveler they plan to release him Tuesday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

New York are expected to be cautious with Zack Wilson, who will be out due to a knee injury. Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 with Mike White as the back-up QB. Streveler filled in during the preseason, and the third-year signal-caller was solid.

Streveler had a 72.7% completion percentage (24-for-33) and threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns. The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback also ran for a team-high 71 rushing yards. Those were fine numbers for preseason, but head coach Robert Saleh went beyond saying Streveler performed well after Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Streveler’s been awesome, Saleh told reporters, per Twitter video from Heavy’s Paul Andrew Esden Jr. “Mike White had the type of game we’ve come to expect out of him. Mike’s a really good quarterback, and I know the first couple games kind of left a bad taste in his mouth, so for him to have the game he had was really good.

“Streveler, again, I think he’s probably had one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football. I mean, he’s been awesome. Made the decision of going for it at the end really easy knowing the ball was in his kinds, just knew you were going to get it.”

Streveler threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Calvin Jackson to give the Jets a win over the Eagles in the preseason finale. Jackson was also reportedly released by New York, but the team hopes to bring him into their practice squad, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Saleh’s high praise was scoffed at by NFL fans, but they could help give Streveler another home, as teams continue to cut down their rosters. However, Denzel Mims is likely to stay with the Jets after his big performance Sunday.