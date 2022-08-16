Jets Rookie Has Less-Than-Ideal Comparison Of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Jets are currently preparing for a scenario where starting quarterback Zach Wilson will be unavailable to start the season.

Wilson injured his knee in New York’s first preseason game, going down with a non-contact injury that carries some uncertainty. Scheduled for knee surgery on Tuesday, Wilson could miss anywhere between two weeks or the entire 2022-23 season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While the Jets wait for an official answer, NFL veteran Joe Flacco has been thrust into the starters role. As New York continues to prepare for Week 1 without Wilson, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about the differences between Flacco and Zach Wilson. And, well, his answer was less-than-ideal for Jets fans.

Garrett Wilson talks about the differences between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/SIfq99NCUH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 15, 2022

“It is definitely a difference,” Wilson told Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News on Monday. “It is a lot of experience there with Flacco. I feel like he takes some paces off and puts some pace on the ball and he does a good job of making passes receiver friendly as they’re pretty easy to catch.

“He takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus when you’re running an out route and he can put some zip on it, things like that.”

While Garrett Wilson’s answer didn’t bury Zach Wilson, it wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement and does raise some questions regarding his development.