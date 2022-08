NESN Logo Sign In

Plenty of Boston Red Sox alums were hanging out with some Red Sox fans at the Boston Common for the “Out Of The Park” event on Sunday.

Jim Rice was one of the alums present, and the hall of famer made a quick comeback into the batter’s box to hit some line drives off NESN’s Lenny DiNardo & Adam Pellerin.

For more on the “Out Of The Park” Event and the Red Sox Hall Of Famer, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.