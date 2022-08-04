John Daly Admits He ‘Begged’ Greg Norman To Let Him Join LIV Golf

NESN Logo Sign In

LIV Golf has attracted the top names of the golf world and has sought after other celebrities to boost the league’s profile, and one two-time major champion really wanted in.

John Daly appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Wednesday and revealed his strong interest in the Saudi-backed golf league.

“I begged (LIV Golf CEO) Greg Norman to let me be on the LIV tour,” Daly said, as transcribed by Golf Week’s Todd Kelly.

The league has brought in big names like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson to its ranks with the promise of big money attracting more golfers away from the PGA Tour — to the point where an anti-trust lawsuit has been filed due to the PGA’s stance against LIV.

Daly wasn’t shy about the money the league offers, along with the 54-hole tournaments and no cuts.

“Look, I’d rather play with amateurs than the pros sometimes, but we’ve gotta get compensated for that,” Daly said. “The LIV tour is giving players that. They play pro-ams, it’s a big party, they play for a lot of money, which these guys that are on that tour, deserve that money. And I think there?s a lot of other guys that deserve that money.”

Daly added, “Especially this old man.”