Julian Edelman Believes This AFC Team Will Turn ‘Some Heads This Year’

It appears Julian Edelman liked what he saw when he visited the joint practices between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders last week.

But the longtime Patriots wide receiver seems to be more impressed with what he saw out of the Raiders than his former team.

And it wouldn’t surprise Edelman if the Raiders have a breakthrough campaign after finishing 10-7 a season ago and placing second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

“I think the Raiders are going to be turning some heads this year,” the retired Edelman told reporters during a media availability session Tuesday, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The Raiders have become a likely pick to make a leap this year in Josh McDaniels’ first year at the helm. But much of the excitement surrounding Las Vegas doesn’t have to do with the former Patriots offensive coordinator taking the reins of the Raiders, but more so do to the addition it made at wide receiver by trading for Davante Adams this offseason.

Edelman made sure to note how impressed he was by Adams, per Volin, and the 29-year-old wideout also drew rave reviews from Patriots defenders who didn’t have much luck stopping him during the practice sessions. Last season, Adams was among the best players at his position by tallying 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers.

Adding Adams to an offense that already has playmakers in slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller has many NFL prognosticators believing the Raiders could put together a terrific campaign.