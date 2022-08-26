Julian Edelman Comically Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Replying To Texts

NESN Logo Sign In

When former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sported a Brady Brand hat while appearing on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” it wasn’t just a show of support for a longtime teammate.

In fact, Edelman wore it because he was looking to hear back from Brady.

“Hopefully he does hear this because he hasn’t returned my text messages in a while and I’m giving him free publicity,” Edelman said to Russillo in a clip posted on The Ringer’s Twitter on Thursday. “That’s why I did it. That’s why I honestly did it. You got like top five poddy in sport world. This is going to get some unearned media, and I’m over here I got perfect hydration (brand t-shirt) and I said, ‘Tom, why don’t I throw you on there too, dude?”

While Russillo jokingly asked Edelman for a “promo code” to buy some of the expensive Brady merchandise, which Brady responded to with a tweet, the retired wideout admitted he shies away from asking the greatest quarterback of all-time for much.

“I would like him to come on the podcast,” Edelman said about his “Games With Names” podcast he co-hosts. “I haven’t gotten brave enough to ask him yet. I still get scared to ask him to do anything even though I’ll do 14 or 15 things of his. I’m in all of his brands, this that.”

But Edelman had a valid reason for not wanting to pester Brady as the 45-year-old gets set for his 23rd NFL season despite taking an 11-day absence recently during Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. And having to ask NFL players for things is part of Edelman’s new work that he isn’t particularly fond of.

“That’s the worst part of when you’re out of the league. Now I have other (expletive). I got the production company. We got the podcast, ‘Games With Names.’ And now you got to ask people for things, and I remember being asked for these things. And you’re like, ‘Dude, it’s not the time right now,'” Edelman said. “It’s so hard. I don’t want to bother the guys that are still in the league because I know what they’re going through. They already got their family that they’re probably negating because it’s football season. They got other things. They got off-the-field things. Let them do that. When they want to hit you up, they’ll hit you up.”