Julian Edelman Explains How Randy Moss Tormented Ex-Patriots Coach

An ineffective Patriots play call paved the way for the game-winning touchdown in one of the most memorable Super Bowls in NFL history.

Shortly after David Tyree made “The Helmet Catch” in Super Bowl XLII, Plaxico Burress easily burned Ellis Hobbs and caught a 13-yard, go-ahead score from Eli Manning with 35 seconds left in the game. The touchdown proved to be the final dagger in New England’s lone loss of the 2007 season.

The first Patriots-Giants Super Bowl matchup was recapped in the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s new “Games with Names” podcast. Edelman explained how Randy Moss, who gave the Patriots a lead in that game with 2:45 to go, never let then-defensive coordinator Dean Pees live down his call on the aforementioned back-breaking play.

“I had to hear Randy Moss (expletive) at Dean Pees for three years every Friday at practice,” Edelman said, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “‘Hey Dean, that (expletive) blitz zero, Eli and Plaxico got that (expletive), Dean. Better throw that (expletive) out.’ I swear to God I have nightmares of that.”

Despite his wealth of success, Tom Brady likely has nightmares about Burress’ memorable touchdown as well. In fact, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has said he would trade two of his Super Bowl wins for a perfect ’07 campaign.