Julian Edelman Floats Theory About Patriots’ Offensive Coaching Staff

Leading the charge on coaching up the New England Patriots offense this season will be a shared responsibility.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge both are in line to have major say in how the Mac Jones-led unit operates in the upcoming campaign. Bill Belichick also figures to be involved, as the longtime head coach has a hand in pretty much every aspect of the team.

Belichick hasn’t sounded overly concerned about how the trio will work together, but Julian Edelman can’t help but wonder if the current structure was the legendary coach’s first choice.

“Honestly you don’t know really how this came about,” Edelman said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “They could’ve had somebody lined up and it didn’t go through, something could’ve happened. So it’s hard to put a judgment on it. It’s going to be a learning experience. But if anyone can do it, I mean Bill Belichick, he’s a pretty smart guy.”

Edelman’s theory can’t be completely ruled out, but neither can the idea that Belichick intentionally did not bring in a new offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. As former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher recently explained, an external hire only would have put even more on the plates of Patriots coaches and players.

But no matter how Belichick reached this point, there’s no going back now. And the Patriots’ new-look offensive coaching staff now must improve a unit that didn’t offer much to write home about last season.