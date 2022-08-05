Just How Concerning (Or ‘Alarming’) Is Current State Of Patriots’ Offense?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick wants to “streamline” the Patriots offense. To streamline something is to bring it up to date, and/or make it simpler or more efficient. At this point in training camp, it sounds like Belichick might want to pick a new word.

Belichick might never admit as much publicly, but Patriots fans might want to temper expectations if they haven’t already when it comes to the new-look offense.

New England, in a fairly surprising move, has overhauled its offense. Some of that was by necessity, of course. Not only is Josh McDaniels gone to Las Vegas. The former offensive coordinator brought a whole bunch of assistants with him in the process. That brain drain kind of forced Belichick’s hand, perhaps more than we even realized at the time, and now he’s pivoting.

There have been drips and drabs throughout the offseason about changes to the offense. Kendrick Bourne spilled some of the beans to NESN.com’s Zack Cox in June. Then, in late July, Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak quasi-reported the Patriots are shifting to a more Shanahan-inspired offense with a run-game emphasis on zone blocking.

Zolak made it seem like there would be elements of that zone game. Former NFL linebacker Ted Johnson believes it’s an overhaul.

“They have gone all-in on this Shanahan system,” Johnson said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub. ” … Clearly, they are revamping the whole thing … they are totally changing what they’re going to do.”

And so far, it doesn’t sound like that’s going so well. Belichick basically admitted as much earlier this week. After just two days of padded practices, the Patriots went back to shorts and shells, essentially for a walk-through.