Kenny Golladay Getting Ripped After Uninspiring Video From Giants Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Kenny Golladay put together a lackluster first season with the New York Giants, and it’s seemingly caused some fans of Big Blue to have a short fuse.

Golladay, after all, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants before the 2021 campaign. He has the largest cap hit of any receiver in the league entering the upcoming season, per Spotrac. And the high-priced wideout turned it into just 37 receptions for 521 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during an abysmal season for the Giants.

So, when a video was posted to social media indicating some uninspired route running by Golladay coupled with a poor throw from fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, fans of the G-Men lashed out. You can check out the video from New York’s scrimmage, which has one million views and counting, here.

And there were plenty of NFL fans to weigh in on social media:

Honestly Kenny Golladay just decided not to run a route https://t.co/QDTCLQQ3rR — LambEnjoyer (@DakHOF) August 7, 2022

Kenny Golladay is just done with the Giants isn?t he?pic.twitter.com/sw6lgzRP1R — Hutchinson Brown (@hutchinsonb_ff) August 7, 2022

This isn?t a bad pass by Daniel Jones, it was a lazy route by the $72 million dollar man Kenny Golladay. pic.twitter.com/Bz2OY8XWIF — ?? (@CleveIandOhio) August 7, 2022

Worst part about this is Kenny Golladay. Guy got paid and packed it in https://t.co/O1pHkvLhwh — Bubba (@BubbaBranagan) August 7, 2022

I want Kenny Golladay gone after the season — Richard B. (@COOLLANEHERO) August 7, 2022

Plays like that likely make NFL fans scoff at Golladay entering the season, especially since he is 80-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook to record the most receiving touchdowns and 100-to-1 to finish with the most receiving yards. It also probably makes fantasy football owners want to stay away from the wideout in their upcoming drafts.