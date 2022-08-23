Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Request From Nets, ‘Moving Forward’ In Brookyn

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kevin Durant trade saga has come to an end.

For now, at least.

The Nets on Tuesday announced Durant rescinded his trade request and now will be moving forward and focusing on next season in Brooklyn.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement regarding the matter.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles (Monday). We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Durant has four more years left on his contract with the Nets.

The 33-year-old asked for a trade out of Brooklyn earlier this summer. The asking price reportedly (and understandably) was astronomical. The Boston Celtics were rumored to be one of those teams interested in Durant’s services, but the Nets could have been using them as leverage to try to acquire even more than what they were asking for.