Kevin Durant Rumors: Celtics Still Viewed Among ‘Most Significant’ Candidates

Kevin Durant reportedly remains steadfast in his pursuit of a trade, and the Boston Celtics continue to be among teams who are mentioned in trade speculation.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday how Durant met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend and reiterated his trade request. The 10-time All-NBA honoree, Charania reports, told Brooklyn’s owner he either would need to trade Durant or part with Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the “most significant candidates” to acquire Durant, according to Charania. Charania also reported how Boston’s package centering around one-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is viewed as a viable deal.

Durant initially requested a trade from Brooklyn on June 30. It seems discussions have since stalled over the last few weeks as the NBA offseason reaches its peak. It also might be due to the reported notion that teams around the league don’t appreciate how Brooklyn is doing business.

Monday’s development comes a few weeks after Charania reported the Nets turned down a deal proposed by the Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Brown, Derrick White and draft capital for Durant, but Brooklyn instead countered with Marcus Smart, Brown and draft picks.

There previously had been conflicting reports as to when the Celtics and Nets first talked about a potential trade for Durant. Some indicated how they were exploratory conversations while others indicated they were ongoing and fresh.

At the very least, Charania’s reporting Monday might indicate the latter is true.