Kliff Kingsbury Also Can’t Believe What Tom Brady Is Doing At His Age

NESN Logo Sign In

Aug. 3 is Tom Brady’s birthday, and who better to talk about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback than his former back-up, who also happens to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury, 42, enters his fourth year as Arizona head coach after signing an extension through 2027 on March 2. But Kingsbury got his start in the NFL when he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The former NFL QB spent his year in New England on injured reserve, but he is one of two NFL head coaches who were previously back-up QBs to Brady — the other being Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell (37), who was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 draft.

Having experience being on the same team as Brady, Kingsbury was asked about Brady still playing at 45 years old.

“Yeah, it doesn?t make sense to me, I know that,” Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday, as transcribed by The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman. “He?s getting younger and better looking, which doesn?t really add up. … I don?t think we?ll ever see one like that, at 45, playing at that level at that position.”

Brady turned one year older Wednesday, but the Bucs QB is primed for another run at the Super Bowl as the 2022-23 NFL season may be the last of his future Hall of Famer career.