NESN Logo Sign In

What a wild ride Friday night’s game was between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

In the 15-10 loss, starting pitcher Kutter Crawford racked up a season-high nine earned runs, with the Orioles knocking five out of the park. The right-handed pitcher had a moment to reflect after the outing, remarking that the execution was not there tonight.

For more, check out what Crawford had to say in the video above from ?Red Sox Final,? presented by Aspiration.