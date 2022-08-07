Kyle Busch Out Of NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 After Big Wreck

NESN Logo Sign In

Michigan International Speedway saw a huge multi-car wreck that involved Kyle Busch on Sunday.

The accident happened during Lap 24 on Turn 2. Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were ruled out for the FireKeepers Casino 400. JJ Yeley, Harrison Burton, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland were also involved in the wreck but continued to compete.

You can watch the wreck below:

Multiple cars, including @AustinCindric and @KyleBusch, are involved in this accident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/Ak8rPlQUG8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

“I was just trying to bide my time and knew we weren’t going to necessarily need to be in a hurry there to get points for the end of that stage,” Busch said, per NASCAR Twitter video. “It was going to be a 40-lap run, and there was going to be plenty of time to get up there with our car. It was looking really good for the day, but obviously, not a good result. Just got squeezed with the No. 10 spinning and myself in the fence. Don’t get it man, just can’t buy a break right now.”

When asked about his level of frustration, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver added, “One out of 10 — infinity.”

Busch’s luck on the track has not fared well after being disqualified at Pocono on July 24. Busch and his family also dealt with a traumatic experience after escaping a shooting incident at the Mall of America on Thursday.