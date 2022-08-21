Kyle Larson Admits ‘He Got Lucky’ In NASCAR Xfinity Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson claimed the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, but even the 30-year-old admitted he was fortunate to claim his 14th career Xfinity win.

Larson was in the right place at the right time in the Sunoco Go Rewards race as he was third on the restart with five laps to go. He grabbed the lead after Hendrick Motorsports teammate — and race pole-sitter — William Byron and Joe Gibbs Racing?s Ty Gibbs spun out at the front of the field while dicing it up for the race lead.

You can watch the pivotal moment in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race below:

Ty Gibbs loses it and takes William Byron with him!



The leaders are out of it as Kyle Larson takes the lead. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XTsurXNEf8 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 20, 2022

“I got lucky,” Larson told the USA Network television audience, as transcribed by NASCAR.

Byron, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, set a record in qualifying and led a race-best 35 of the 82 laps Larson spent the majority of race behind Byron and Gibbs.

“I think my only shot was if the 17 and 54 — Willy and Ty — got really racing,” Larson said. “The seas parted, and I was able to get through, but then I had AJ (Allmendinger) behind me so just trying to hit my marks best I could. He definitely made me nervous with me being out in front of him. “So cool to get a win here and Rick Hendrick is here too. Wish William and I could have fought for the win there, though.”