Landing On Injured List ‘Heartbreaking’ For Red Sox Closer Tanner Houck

All Tanner Houck could do was watch as the Boston Red Sox let one slip away with a 9-7 loss in 11 innings to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox closer was relegated to spectator after the team put the right-hander on the 15-day injured list due to lower back inflammation. And it’s certainly not a position Houck is enjoying with Boston trying to stay in the race for the playoffs.

“Heartbreaking,” Houck told reporters following the defeat, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Anytime you go on an IL stint it’s going to be heartbreaking no matter what. You want to be out there competing with the guys every single day. Just counting the days until I can hopefully be back.”

Houck couldn’t pinpoint an exact date to when the ailment cropped up, but said he felt the “nagging” injury begin just prior to the All-Star break.

“It’s kind of a been a little bit through a long period,” Houck told reporters. “Just tried to push through things for awhile there, but ultimately just realized for my long-term health and safety (going on the IL) was probably better.”

Houck’s absence was immediately felt in Boston’s loss to the Braves with the Red Sox having to go deep into their bullpen after starter Rich Hill pitched only four innings.

Houck transitioned well from a starter into a closer this season, converting eight of nine save opportunities while posting a 3.15 ERA.