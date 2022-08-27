Yeah, It’s Only Preseason, But Struggling Mac Jones Doesn’t Look Like Same QB

NESN Logo Sign In

With all due respect to preseason caveats, Mac Jones isn’t playing well. In fact, if you’re being honest about it, you have to admit the Patriots quarterback has regressed in his second training camp.

Should New Englanders push the panic button? No, but concerns are valid.

Jones has looked alarmingly skittish and uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the summer. Sure, the Patriots’ struggling offensive line has given up a ton of pressures, but Jones also has rushed throws and bailed out of pockets when there’s been good protection.

If it were Sam Darnold out there, Patriots fans would say Jones has been “seeing ghosts.”

Those trends continued Friday night in New England’s preseason loss to the Raiders. After the Patriots put forth an encouraging performance in their second joint practice in Las Vegas, there was reason to believe Jones and the starting offense could show well over a few series and end the preseason on a high note. However, it’s impossible to be anything other than discouraged by what happened at Allegiant Stadium.

New England’s first drive started well enough, with Jones finding DeVante Parker on a slant for eight yards. But after that, Rhamondre Stevenson lost 4 yards on a run to the left end and Jones was sacked for a 13-yard loss. The offensive line’s ongoing struggles with outside-zone runs popped up on the Stevenson loss, but the protection largely was fine on third down.

Instead of stepping up in the pocket, a jittery Jones bailed to his right and ran into defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who was being shoved to the ground by Mike Onwenu.