Mac Jones Frustrated By This Aspect Of Patriots’ Offensive Struggles

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have a new offensive line coach. They’ll likely have new starters at four of the five O-line spots. And those players are running a new scheme.

With so many moving parts up front, perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that New England has struggled to both run-block effectively and protect quarterback Mac Jones during training camp.

Jones gave that unit a vote of confidence after Tuesday’s practice. But he admitted the far-too-frequent communication breakdowns — which have given unblocked defenders clear paths to him or Patriots ball-carriers — have been a source of frustration.

“I think we have good offensive linemen, good players up front,” Jones said. “A lot of it’s just figuring out the scheme and making sure that there’s no free guys. That’s the biggest thing for me: As long as there’s no one free, I should be able to make the throws, like any quarterback can. And I know my offensive line can do that. It’s just getting the communication down. It’s different than what we’ve done in the past, so just figuring that out and trying to watch it together and all that.

“It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line — the actual players and coaches — are trying the best they can. It’s practice, and you can’t really tell until you get into a game. But I have all the trust in the world in those guys. Like I said, the communication needs to improve, and we did a good job of that (Tuesday).”

After the full-blown disaster that was Monday’s practice, Tuesday was a step in the right direction for the Patriots’ offense. The pace of practice was slower, but New England’s linemen did a better job of opening holes in the run game — Rhamondre Stevenson had one nice gain while running behind left tackle Trent Brown — and didn’t allow any obvious would-be sacks in 15 Jones dropbacks.

A personnel change seemed to help in that regard, as Yodny Cajuste fared much better at right tackle than Justin Herron had on Monday. Both were filling in for the injured Isaiah Wynn, who has been held out of competitive drills this week and was absent from Tuesday’s session.