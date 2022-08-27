Mac Jones Knows He Must Fix This Big Problem After Patriots Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Poise in the pocket was a hallmark of Mac Jones’ game last season. Even when pass rushers were converging around him, the Patriots quarterback had the ability to keep his composure and deliver an accurate ball downfield.

That trait was conspicuously absent Friday night.

Playing behind an offensive line that has lacked cohesion throughout training camp, Jones looked spooked and uncertain in New England’s preseason closer against the Las Vegas Raiders, too often bailing from clean pockets and running into negative plays.

The second-year QB acknowledged this problem in his postgame news conference.

“I think with this year, tonight specifically, I’ve got to do a better job of stepping up and delivering the throws,” Jones told reporters after the Patriots’ 23-6 loss at Allegiant Stadium. “… I’ve got to do a better job of just getting the ball out and stepping up in the pocket instead of running around and putting my line in a bad position.”

One example of this came on the Patriots’ opening possession. Facing a third-and-6 after Rhamondre Stevenson was dropped for a loss on second down, Jones went into scramble mode too quickly after seeing pressure off the edge from Malcolm Koonce.

Because of this, when right guard Mike Onwenu chipped Koonce to provide support for tackle Isaiah Wynn, he knocked the Raiders edge rusher right into Jones for a 13-yard sack.