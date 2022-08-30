Mac Jones ‘Good With Whatever’ — So Long As Bill Belichick Does This

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones excelled last season under the tutelage of then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But, some time after McDaniels bolted for the Las Vegas Raiders, Bill Belichick decided to revamp New England’s offense and implement a Shanahan/McVay-like scheme.

To put it mildly, the transition has been rough. The Patriots’ offense was awful during training camp and the preseason and doesn’t look ready for the season opener with the Miami Dolphins. The struggles have caused some to wonder why New England doesn’t just revert to a system Jones and his teammates feel comfortable running.

But how does Jones feel about all of this? Is he okay with Belichick making such an abrupt change despite how well Jones played in his rookie campaign? And would he be willing to push back against Belichick if he felt differently about something?

During a Monday afternoon appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and Mego,” co-host and former Patriot Christian Fauria asked Jones the following question:

“Have you ever told him that he’s wrong? Have you ever been in a situation where you told him like, ‘No no no, that’s not the way it works?'”

“As long as there’s a ‘why’ I’m good with whatever,” Jones replied, as transcribed by Chris Mason of MassLive. “If (Belichick) says ‘this is why we’re doing it’ then I’m like, ‘Great. Sounds good. Let’s do it. Let’s try it out and make it work.'”

Jones also offered further insight into how he approaches being coached by one of the greatest minds in football history.