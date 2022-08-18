Nelson Agholor Trade? Mac Jones Probably Wouldn’t Be Big Fan Of It

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Judging by his comments Wednesday, Mac Jones likely wouldn’t be too happy if the Patriots traded Nelson Agholor before the season.

Agholor’s name has been floated in multiple trade rumors this offseason. In fact, a recent report indicated that the emergence of rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in training camp could force New England to move Agholor and his $9 million base salary. Agholor also carries a $14.9 million salary cap hit, the third highest on the Patriots roster.

Many fans seem eager for an Agholor trade, as the veteran wideout wasn’t worth the investment in 2021, racking up just 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns. Outside of an impressive debut, Agholor never quite looked comfortable in the Patriots offense.

However, the 29-year-old remains a talented wideout who is only one season removed from an excellent campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders. And, most importantly, he appears to have a strong on- and off-field chemistry with Jones, who spoke glowingly about him after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

“I love Nelson. He’s obviously very quick, very fast,” Jones said. “He loves football. I don’t know that I’ve seen a receiver who understands football as well as he does in terms of just general knowledge. He’s almost like a quarterback out there.”

Agholor on Wednesday enjoyed arguably his best day of training camp. He caught all four of his targets during 11-on-11 periods while delivering a pair of touchdowns, including one that easily was the play of the day. Agholor also caught two passes Tuesday, one during 11-on-11s and another during 7-on-7s.

The veteran receiver has been consistently good throughout camp, perhaps a product of the extensive work put in by him and Jones during the offseason. Agholor was responsible for organizing early-April workouts in the Tampa area, where he attended high school.