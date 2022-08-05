Kyle Busch, Family Unharmed After Escaping Mall Of America Shooting Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch and his family were unharmed and escaped the Mall of America safely Thursday after a shooting incident at the massive Minnesota shopping center.

Busch’s wife, Samantha, posted to her Instagram on Thursday night that the family was able to safely escape the mall after shots were fired. The mall went into lockdown, and the Busch family was able to eventually get out unscathed.

Busch and his son, Brexton, were actually seen in this video posted to Twitter on the PMBreakingNews account. You can see the father and son — with Busch on his phone — walking together at the 16-second mark.

Breaking: Mall of America is on lockdown in Bloomington, Minnesota, after reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/I7szUMgaCu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2022

Samantha Busch earlier in the day posted Instagram stories of the family enjoying the amusement park rides inside the nearly 6 million square foot property.

According to local police, no one was believed to be hurt when shots were fired inside the Nike store, stemming from a conflict. A suspect still hasn’t been identified.