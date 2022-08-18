Marine Johannès Throws Insane No-Look Pass In Liberty’s Win Vs. Sky

NESN Logo Sign In

Sabrina Ionescu stepped up huge for the New York Liberty on Wednesday, but it was Marine Johannès who had the highlight of the night.

New York stole Game 1 of their first-round WNBA playoffs with their 98-91 win over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Ionescu scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and was 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft also added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals on the night.

But Johannès’ no-look pass may have been what turned the game around. The Liberty guard took a pass from Ionescu and drew the attention of three Sky players and flipped a pass behind her back and over her head to Natasha Howard for the easy lay-up.

The assist was Johannès’ seventh of the night. The 27-year-old scored eight points and had two rebounds and two steals off the bench.