Matt Barnes Already Sees Eric Hosmer As ‘Great Fit’ For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes knew of Eric Hosmer’s professionalism that became a hallmark trait of the first baseman during his time with the Kanas City Royals.

And now that Barnes plays alongside Hosmer after the Red Sox acquired the Gold Glove corner infielder prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, Barnes’ opinion of his new teammate lines up with his class-act reputation.

“I knew him a little bit before he came over here,” Barnes told reporters following Thursday’s win over the Orioles, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Was always a pro, great player. Always said hi to us whenever I was just walking out of KC. Having been here for the week that he’s been, obviously he’s a veteran guy who’s won and played in some of the biggest games in the world, and his personality and leadership. I think he’s a great fit.”

While Hosmer brings a terrific locker room presence, he also has contributed on the field. After missing Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a left knee contusion, Hosmer returned to the lineup Thursday and had his most impactful performance since joining the Red Sox.

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a key RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that ended up being the difference in Boston’s 4-3 win. The showing from Hosmer was only further evidence of his ability to ignite his bat at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s additions at the trade deadline, like Hosmer and Tommy Pham, have come right in and performed well while trying to give Boston a lift with less than 50 games remaining in the regular season.