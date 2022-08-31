Patriots Exec’s Quote About Cameron McGrone Ages Poorly With LB’s Release

NESN Logo Sign In

After Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Matt Groh pushed back against criticism aimed at the Patriots for not taking a linebacker.

New England’s personnel chief highlighted speedy linebacker Mack Wilson, whom the Patriots acquired in the offseason Chase Winovich trade. He also mentioned the young and explosive Josh Uche, the return of Raekwon McMillain and the re-signing of Ja’Whaun Bentley.

However, it was his remarks about Cameron McGrone, a 2021 fifth-round pick who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury, that really stood out.

“(We’re) excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role,” Groh said on April 29. “He’s kind of an additional draft pick. You can kind of put him along there with the three guys that we’ve been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year. That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team.”

Groh’s logic was fair enough, as McGrone effectively functioned as an additional draft pick. But his comments carried the added effect of placing high expectations on the Michigan product, whom we now know wasn’t ready for a large role in an NFL defense.

Simply put: McGrone was a non-factor during Patriots training camp. He never popped in any significant way, and his preseason tape wasn’t impressive. McGrone never displayed the athleticism he showed during his collegiate career despite being nearly two years removed from tearing his ACL.

Ultimately, he was waived ahead of Tuesday’s NFL roster cutdown deadline. That he couldn’t beat out average-at-best Jahlani Tavai should concern Patriots fans.