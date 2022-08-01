Matt Patricia Raises Important Point About Patriots Play-Caller Question

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A week into training camp, the identity of the New England Patriots’ offensive play-caller remains a mystery.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia has appeared to handle the bulk of play-calling duties so far this summer, but declined to reveal whether he’ll serve in that role during the regular season.

“We’re really just trying to get through today’s practice and get through camp,” Patricia said before Monday’s practice. “Fortunately, we don’t have a game tomorrow, so we’re just going to get through practice and go from there. So nothing from that standpoint. Everything, I defer to Coach (Bill Belichick) on that. He’ll handle all of it.”

In most competitive team periods to date, Patricia could be seen speaking into a yellow walkie-talkie before each play, relaying the call to starting quarterback Mac Jones or understudies Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe.

Patricia noted, however, that he’s not “calling” these plays in a traditional sense. He’s simply reading off a predetermined script, which he said the Patriots’ coaching staff collaboratively constructs before each practice.

“It’s great this time of year because fortunately, all the plays are just scripted in a row and you just kind of read down through them from that standpoint,” Patricia said. “But what’s good is that we’re all sharing the responsibilities based on what periods we’re at in practice. So from that aspect of it, it’s structured, I would say.”

He added: “We all kind of handle — all of the coaches, all the way across the board — we all kind of work together. Coach Belichick obviously helps us a lot, too. … It’s a big divide and conquer at some points where we have to just — we have a lot of work to get done through the course of the night, and everybody really understands what we have to do.”