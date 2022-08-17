Matt Rhule Gushes Over Tyquan Thornton After Patriots-Panthers Practices

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matt Rhule knows as well as anyone what Tyquan Thornton is capable of on a football field.

The Panthers head coach recruited Thornton to Baylor and coached him for two seasons before joining Carolina in 2020. Rhule was spotted speaking with Thornton and his father, Tyron, after Tuesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots. (Tyron was wearing an epic shirt, by the way.)

Following Wednesday’s eventual practice, Rhule spoke glowingly about New England’s ultra-fast rookie wideout — who’s enjoyed a strong first training camp.

“I saw Tyquan’s father (Tuesday),” Rhule said. “I remember Tyquan’s family coming on their visit and sitting at our house. I remember going down and trying to convince Tyquan to leave the state of Florida and come play for us at Baylor. …

“Tyquan Thornton is an amazing football player and even better person. Competitive. Like, the people in this community are gonna love him. He’s gonna play when he’s banged up. He’s gonna do whatever he can to help the team. I love him personally, just as a guy, but he’s also a great football player.”

When asked whether Thornton has a “significant capacity for improvement,” Rhule emphatically added: “No doubt. He’s got a huge, huge, huge opportunity because he’ll get bigger and stronger. … Just knowing him, he loves football.”

After a relatively quiet start to training camp, Thornton has ascended over the last few weeks and continues to look worthy of being a second-round pick.