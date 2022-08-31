Matthew Judon Opens Up About Impact His Mom Had On NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon had a special guest with him as he took the podium for his press conference following practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Judon had his mother, Pieretta, on FaceTime, and he opened up about the immense impact she has had on his life. Judon credited her for helping him get to this point in his NFL career as the edge rusher is set to begin his seventh year in the league, including his second season as the shining star on the New England Patriots defense.

“My mom is near and dear to me,” Judon said. “She’s been through a lot, herself, growing up wise and having 10 kids. … She’s like my heart, man. That’s why she’s up here with me.”

Judon grew up in West Bloomfield, Mich. the sixth out of 10 kids. In such a large family, Judon didn’t seem to be a troublemaker and tried to make things easy on his parents.

“I’d say easy-going kid,” Pieretta said. “It was just a blessing to have you because you never complained about anything.”

Judon then turned into a jokester following his mother’s kind words — he probably can envision him playing a similar role as a kid — and gave his spin about what she had just said about him.

“Probably the greatest kid in the world,” Judon joked.