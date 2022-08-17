Mets Make Insane Play To Stop Ronald Acuña Jr. From Stealing Second

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Mets made a highlight-worthy play in their matchup against the Atlanta Braves despite coming up short 5-0 on Tuesday.

Mets’ pitcher R.J. Alvarez threw a pitch up at head-level to Braves’ Dansby Swanson with Ronald Acuña Jr. on first base in the third inning. Swanson ducked when he saw the pitch coming, as it made its way to the backstop with Acuña Jr. taking off for second base.

Mets’ catcher Michael Perez recovered the ball after it hit the backstop and rolled back through the home plate umpire’s leg. Perez came up firing and threw it down to second in time to get Acuña Jr. out with a sweeping tag by second baseman Jeff McNeil.

The impressive play made its way to SportsCenter’s Twitter, where Perez’s stellar read off the backstop was evident.

The throw and read by Perez were beyond impressive as well as the tag by McNeil. Overall, the play was pretty eye-catching even though the Mets fell short to the defending World Series Champion Braves.