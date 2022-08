NESN Logo Sign In

This week welcomed a new addition to the landscape of Landsdowne Street outside Fenway Park.

The newly renovated MGM Music Hall officially opened its doors this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The state-of-the-art music venue will host major acts in Boston and is another addition to the many cultural hubs that surround one of America’s favorite ballparks.

