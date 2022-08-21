Michael Wacha Shines Vs. Orioles, Integrates Cutter In Pitching Arsenal

Michael Wacha is keeps up the momentum.

by

In just his second appearance on the mound since his return from the Injured List, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha continued to prove that he’s the anchor in the Sox pitching rotation.

Tom Caron and Will Middlebrooks break down Wacha’s pitching selection on Monday vs. the Baltimore Orioles, noting the successful integration of his cutter into his pitching arsenal.

For more, check out the highlights from Wacha’s performance in the video above from “Red Sox Final” presented by Aspiration.

