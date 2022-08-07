MLB Insider Buster Olney Makes Trade Prediction About Shohei Ohtani

NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani might not have a long-term future with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani’s name started to pop up in trade rumors leading up to Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 deadline. The Los Angeles Angels reportedly were listening to offers for the two-way superstar, but it sounds like the club didn’t even come remotely close to moving him.

ESPN’s Buster Olney believes the Angels could become more serious about trading Ohtani by the time next summer rolls around. That is, unless, Los Angeles deals the Japanese phenom before then.

“The Angels are going to approach him about a contract extension that probably will start with an annual salary of $50 million,” Olney said Friday on “Get Up,” as transcribed by Audacy. “But, speaking with executives from other teams, they believe Ohtani will not sign with the Angels. They believe that he’s going to get to free agency. And so, this winter will be the first time when the Angels have to seriously consider trading Ohtani. I think if they struggle next year, it either happens midsummer — if they don’t trade him this winter.

“One way or the other, I don’t think Ohtani is going to get through 2023 with the Angels.”

It’s too early to gauge what Ohtani’s trade market might look like, but one has to imagine the majority of the league will kick the tires on the 28-year-old if the Angels make him available.