MLB Rumors: Potential Red Sox Outfield Target Traded To AL East Foe

NESN Logo Sign In

Heading into Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox were linked to outfielder Brett Phillips, who the Tampa Bay Rays designated for assignment on Monday.

But Phillips wound up going to another team in the American League East.

The Rays announced that they traded the defensive-minded outfielder to the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay didn’t ask for much of anything in return, as the Orioles acquired Phillips for cash considerations.

Phillips isn’t close to being a household name, and is far more a run-saving player than a run producer, given that the 28-year-old is a career .190 hitter — he batted .147 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 75 games for the Rays this season. But Phillips’ glove in the outfield and being a strong presence in the locker room is why he even made it onto the Red Sox’s radar in the first place.

Boston probably won’t think twice about not trading for Phillips, though, after it acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to fortify the outfield unit.

The Red Sox weren’t the only teams reportedly vying for Phillips’ services. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies were reportedly “in the mix” to try to land Phillips as well.