Red Sox’s James Paxton Out For Season After Suffering Latest Setback

Paxton could not catch a break in 2022

by

Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton received some tough news on Thursday after a season of setbacks and struggles.

Paxton’s season is over after sustaining a grade-two lat tear in his lone rehab outing of the season last Thursday Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters.

The left-hander was signed in the offseason with hopes of a mid-summer return. Paxton was on pace to return in June before a setback hampered his progression. He still was expected to return at some point in late August or early September with hype building around his seemingly electric offerings in his pre-rehab outing bullpens.

Now, Paxton will look toward 2023 with a complicated contract situation. The Red Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option they could exercise this offseason. The 33 year old also can opt into a one-year $4 million contract to stay in Boston in what would be a prove-it season for the southpaw should the larger contract be declined.

More MLB:

Ex-Red Sox Infielder Offers Insight On Blockbuster Trade 10 Years Later
NESN 360 cta
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Pat McAfee Has Interesting Bill Belichick Theory On Patriots Offense
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald
Next Article

Aaron Donald Swinging Helmet In Rams-Bengals Fight Scary As You’d Think

Picked For You

Related