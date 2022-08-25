Red Sox’s James Paxton Out For Season After Suffering Latest Setback

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton received some tough news on Thursday after a season of setbacks and struggles.

Paxton’s season is over after sustaining a grade-two lat tear in his lone rehab outing of the season last Thursday Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters.

The left-hander was signed in the offseason with hopes of a mid-summer return. Paxton was on pace to return in June before a setback hampered his progression. He still was expected to return at some point in late August or early September with hype building around his seemingly electric offerings in his pre-rehab outing bullpens.

Now, Paxton will look toward 2023 with a complicated contract situation. The Red Sox have a two-year, $26 million club option they could exercise this offseason. The 33 year old also can opt into a one-year $4 million contract to stay in Boston in what would be a prove-it season for the southpaw should the larger contract be declined.