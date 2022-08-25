MLB Rumors: Yankees All-Star To IL As Injuries Mount In New York

NESN Logo Sign In

The mighty New York Yankees have been a powerhouse all season but finally have looked human since the calendar turned to August.

Now injuries are starting to mount on top of their lackluster play.

All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes reportedly is heading to the injured list with a groin strain according to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. The Yankees are expected to call up reliever Greg Weissert in a corresponding move.

Cortes, who is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 133 innings, joins a slew of Yankees sent to the injured list this month. Newly acquired reliever Scott Effross, relievers Albert Abreu and Clay Holmes already were put on the list earlier in the month. Sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter have been missing for weeks as well.

The Yankees still sit atop the American League East division but their slide has cost them the top spot in the AL and injuries could derail their World Series chances as notable pieces of their core limp into October banged up.