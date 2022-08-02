MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Deals, Rumors

9:45 a.m.: It’s worth wondering whether we might have the Juan Soto deal done before lunch on the East Coast.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden furthered the report about the Padres being hot on the case with Josh Bell also in the mix. Bowden adds some relatively unsurprising pieces of the reported return in a Padres-Nationals blockbuster.
9:08 a.m.: Even more chatter about the Padres getting both Juan Soto and Josh Bell:
8:55 a.m.: The Padres have arguably the best package of assets, and they probably should be the most motivated to land Juan Soto. So it’s not a huge surprise they’ve reportedly emerged as a front-runner, for lack of a better term, and as Barry Svrluga reports, they could also land slugger Josh Bell.
That Bell’s name is being thrown around only adds intrigue to what San Diego might have to give up to get this thing done. It’s also a sign that the Padres are really, really going for it here. They have a first baseman — Eric Hosmer is in the middle of an eight-year, $144 million contract — and Luke Voit is a serviceable designated hitter. Hosmer does have an opt-out following 2022, and his no-trade protection is gone, so perhaps he could be involved in the blockbuster? That’s pure speculation at this point, though.
8:35 a.m.: Again, Juan Soto is arguably the best player — especially factoring in age, contract and overall skill level — we’ve maybe ever seen available at the deadline. The good news for the Nationals is there’s a good deal of competition to land the so-called second coming of Ted Williams, as the sweepstakes are apparently down to three teams: the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
“All three are in,” a Nationals source told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday morning San Diego seems “to be the most motivated to give the Nationals what they want,” and it also sounds like the Dodgers might be bringing up the rear.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, are unwilling to add Dylan Carlson to a package that also includes their top prospects, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
It’s a four-way game of chicken at the moment.
8:15 a.m.: All things considered, it was a relatively quiet Monday night after a busy afternoon of wheeling and dealing. One team that was busy, however, was the Atlanta Braves. The defending World Series champions reportedly fortified the starting rotation by landing veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi from Houston, while also plucking outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers.
The Odorizzi swap is especially interesting given the trade partner. The Astros, who had a busy day themselves, were apparently comfortable parting with an established big league arm in order to shore up their bullpen with the playoff-tested southpaw in Smith. It’s also quite rare to see two teams with legitimate World Series hopes making deals with each other at the deadline. In this case, though, it’s one that makes sense for both teams.
8 a.m.: If Monday was any indication, Tuesday could be a wild day in Major League Baseball with the trade deadline just hours away.
Aug. 2 is upon us, and the 6 p.m. ET deadline is in sight. The flurry of activity got a head start Monday as a handful of blockbusters went down, most notably the New York Yankees acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, and Josh Hader going from Milwaukee to San Diego.
As far as actual deadline day goes, we have arguably the best player on the block we’ve seen in decades with Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto up for grabs. It will be interesting to see whether a deal gets done early, allowing the floodgates to open elsewhere, or whether the Nats take this all the way down to the buzzer.
Regardless, we’ll be following all of the latest deals and rumors right here, so check back throughout the day.