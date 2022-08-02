MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Deals, Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

9:45 a.m.: It’s worth wondering whether we might have the Juan Soto deal done before lunch on the East Coast.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden furthered the report about the Padres being hot on the case with Josh Bell also in the mix. Bowden adds some relatively unsurprising pieces of the reported return in a Padres-Nationals blockbuster.

If the potential deal between #Nationals #Padres actually goes down the Nationals return is expected to be centered around SS C.J. Abrams,OF Robert Hassell III, LHP Adrian Morejon and at least 2 others in the transaction with Josh Bell being included with Soto going the other way — Jim Bowden?? (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022

9:08 a.m.: Even more chatter about the Padres getting both Juan Soto and Josh Bell:

Padres and Nats are talking about a package of both Juan Soto and Josh Bell and word is they are being aggressive. @barrysvrluga suggested there's momentum — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

8:55 a.m.: The Padres have arguably the best package of assets, and they probably should be the most motivated to land Juan Soto. So it’s not a huge surprise they’ve reportedly emerged as a front-runner, for lack of a better term, and as Barry Svrluga reports, they could also land slugger Josh Bell.

As the trade deadline approaches, there is a growing sense that the Padres are the most likely landing spot for Juan Soto ? and, in a twist, perhaps Josh Bell too. Multiple people have heard there?s momentum in those talks. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 2, 2022

That Bell’s name is being thrown around only adds intrigue to what San Diego might have to give up to get this thing done. It’s also a sign that the Padres are really, really going for it here. They have a first baseman — Eric Hosmer is in the middle of an eight-year, $144 million contract — and Luke Voit is a serviceable designated hitter. Hosmer does have an opt-out following 2022, and his no-trade protection is gone, so perhaps he could be involved in the blockbuster? That’s pure speculation at this point, though.