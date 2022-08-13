MLB Writer Calls Fernando Tatis Jr. A Liar After His Reason For PED Use

NESN Logo Sign In

Fernando Tatis Jr. got caught taking a performance-enhancing drug by Major League Baseball, which resulted in an 80-game suspension for the San Diego Padres star shortstop on Friday.

Now, one prominent MLB writer believes Tatis is getting caught again, this time in a lie.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post didn’t come to close buying Tatis’ reasoning that he “inadvertently” used the anabolic steroid Clostebol to treat ringworm and called out Tatis for it.

This is what Tatis had to say in a statement, which Heyman later picked apart.

“It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” Tatis said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

“I want to apologize to (team owner) Peter (Seidler), AJ (Preller), the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023.”