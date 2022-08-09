MLB Writer Poses Biggest Question For Red Sox Moving Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had more questions than answers for the majority of the season.

While there have been many questions on how the organization handled the Major League Baseball trade deadline and why pitcher Chris Sale can’t seem to stay healthy, it’s time to move forward.

MLB.com’s Red Sox beat writer Ian Browne named the biggest question regarding the team post-deadline, and it’s one that the Red Sox faithful have been asking all season: Is the Red Sox bullpen good enough (for a postseason bid)?

“Though Chaim Bloom did add some firepower to the offense with Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, it was surprising he didn’t make any acquisitions for the bullpen,” Browne wrote Monday. “Is this going to put too much pressure on the big three of John Schreiber, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck? The Sox also lost a lefty in Jake Diekman in the trade with the White Sox for Reese McGuire. Manager Alex Cora is careful in his handling of Whitlock, typically giving him two days of rest after each multi-inning outing. It remains to be seen if the Sox have enough after their starters to successfully get through the rest of the season.”

It took a while before the Red Sox were able to form anything close to a “big three,” and the team is tied for the second most blown saves in MLB because of it with 21 in 44 attempts. The 52% save rate is a massive reason for their constant struggles and inability to break out of their current position of hovering near postseason contention but not breaking through.

Boston has 52 regular season games to play and sit 4.5 games back of a postseason spot. They’ll look to climb their way up against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to kick off a brief two-game series at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.