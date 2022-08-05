How Mookie Betts, Ex-Red Sox Star, Landed In Heated Dodgers-Giants Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

Mookie Betts spent six seasons entrenched in the Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees rivalry, and now he’s seemingly in the San Francisco Giants’ crosshairs as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Really, it’s through no fault of Betts’ own. Such is life when you’re a great player. But the Dodgers star clearly was under the skin of Giants reliever Jarlín García on Thursday, which opened the door for San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler to be ejected following an argument with umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Emotions began to run high in the sixth inning at Oracle Park with Los Angeles leading 4-2, an advantage built when Betts smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning. García struck out Cody Bellinger and James Outman, and proceeded to taunt Betts by pointing in his direction and mimicking a celebration where the Dodgers pat themselves on the head after a big hit.

This is the initial exchange between García and the Dodgers that preceded Kapler's ejection ? pic.twitter.com/R9PdPEkgMX — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 4, 2022

This led to a tense exchange in which Betts fired back and García threw up his hands. The umpiring crew appeared to warn both sides, and Kapler went bananas, culminating with the skipper’s ejection.

A fiery Gabe Kapler was ejected following Jarlin García's exchange with Mookie Betts to end the top of the sixth inning ? pic.twitter.com/nTdngYWJCw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 4, 2022

So, why did García take exception to Betts?