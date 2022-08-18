Mookie Betts Sends Supportive Message To Hospitalized Little Leaguer

NESN Logo Sign In

Mookie Betts sent a heartfelt message to a young fan after a scary incident.

Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson of Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team suffered a head injury after falling from his bunk in Williamsport, Pa. on Monday. His team is in Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

Oliverson’s teammate bunking in the room with him noticed he fell off the bunk and onto the floor, which very well could be the reason Oliverson still is alive. The 12-year-old outfielder underwent emergency surgery to control the brain bleeds and is no longer under sedation.

His family, teammates and his coaches were quickly flooded with an outpouring of support from the baseball world and beyond when the news became public.

Oliverson’s favorite baseball player is Betts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers caught wind of the news and sent a supportive video message, which was posted on the Instagram account providing updates on Oliverson on Wednesday.

“Hey Easton, it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man,” Betts said in the video.

Easton Oliverson’s younger brother, Brogan, is an alternate for the Snow Canyon squad, and with his older brother out, Brogan was selected to fill in for him, the Instagram account announced Wednesday.

Snow Canyon is the first team from Utah to make it to the Little League World Series and is set to play in its first game Friday.