NBA Players Grandfathered Into Wearing Bill Russell’s Retired No. 6

On Thursday, the NBA and NBA Players Association announced the official league-wide retirement of No. 6 , honoring Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell, following the passing of the 11-time NBA champion.

Russell, who spent 13 seasons in the league during his astonishing 88-year life, never wore another number in his playing career — entirely spent with the Celtics.

These 10 NBA players, among more, are currently off the hook for sporting No. 6 following the announcement:

Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James, a 19-year veteran legend, first debuted his No. 6 jersey during his first year with the Miami Heat in 2010. Since then, James has returned to the single-digit number after wearing No. 23 in his second-stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers along with his first three seasons with the Lakers.

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards

Since being drafted by the Knicks in 2015, Porzingis hasn’t worn any other jersey number in his eight-year career, despite being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019 and then the Wizards in 2021.

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons

Diallo, 24, has been wearing the No. 6 since 2019 during his days as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite a trade to Detroit in 2021, Diallo hasn’t changed that.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

A former teammate of James with the Lakers, Caruso entered the NBA scene with the No. 4 alongside his iconic headband. However, since signing with the Bulls in the 2021 offseason, Caruso has made the switch to No. 6, just in time before its retirement.