NBA Rumors: Celtics, 76ers To Kickoff 2022-23 NBA Season At TD Garden

The first game of the 2022-23 NBA season is reportedly scheduled, and is set to include the Boston Celtics.

Sources: NBA's 2022-23 Opening Night, Oct. 18 on TNT:



– 76ers at Celtics

– And as previously reported: Lakers at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Celtics will reportedly host the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18 to kickoff the NBA season, according to The Athletic?s Shams Charania. That game will open for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, who will play later in the night.

The reports of the NBA’s opening night slate come after it was announced the Celtics would play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in the league’s annual Christmas Day slate.

Charania also reported when Boston would get its hands back on Golden State, with the two teams scheduled to matchup on Dec. 10, 2022 and Jan. 19, 2023.

The Celtics’ reported season opener against the 76ers would mark the third time in the last five seasons where the teams would open against one another. Boston and Philadelphia split the previous two matchups.

Bookmakers have identified the Celtics as the favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals.