NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Season-Opener, Christmas Opponent Reported

The Celtics hope to redeem their loss in the 2022 NBA Finals, and Boston will reportedly get it’s start to do so against an Eastern Conference rival.

The Celtics will reportedly open the season at TD Garden against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. The two Eastern Conference favorites also reportedly are set for a Christmas matchup at TD Garden, according to Washburn and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania also reported the full Christmas lineup for the NBA: 76ers at Knicks, Suns at Nuggets, Lakers at Mavericks and Grizzlies at Warriors.

The NBA has not announced when the season will start, but the Celtics will begin preseason Oct. 2 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The reported season opener against the Bucks would be a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which ended with Boston winning in seven games. Milwaukee and the Celtics played on Christmas last season, and the Bucks won at Fiserv Forum.

Experts and bookmakers have the Celtics penned as the favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals, and many other Boston players and head coach Ime Udoka are favored to win hardware.

How the Celtics deal with high expectations — along with Kevin Durant rumors — will be the big question heading into the season.