NBA Rumors: LeBron James Signs Massive, Two-Year Extension With Lakers

LeBron James reportedly will remain in Los Angeles while waiting on the NBA future of his son, Bronny James.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has signed a two-year extension worth at least $97.1 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported the deal can increase to $111 million if the salary cap for 2023-24 rises to a substantially higher number.

James, who had been set to enter the final year of his contract, now will have a player option for the 2024-25 season. It confirms he will be tied to the Lakers for two more seasons with him having the option following the 2023-24 season.

James will earn a base salary of $44.5 million in the 2022-23 season before an estimated $46.7 million in 2023-24.

LeBron’s son, Bronny, 17, is one of the most heavily recruited high school players in the country. And while James tweeted how his son has not taken one college visit yet, the likelihood Bronny will play in the NBA has made the elder James share how he wants to play with his son before retirement.

James, 37, will enter his 20th season in the league.