New Red Sox Highly Touted Prospect Makes WooSox Debut With Bang

The top prospect acquired by the Boston Red Sox prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline wasted no time making his presence known inside his new organization.

Enmanuel Valdez, the Red Sox’s new No. 28 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has already made an impression in his first game at Polar Park on Wednesday. The 23-year-old versatile prospect was a part of the two-player package sent to Boston in exchange for catcher Christian Vázquez.

Now he’s hitting tanks for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. In his second at-bat with the team, Valdez hit an opposite-field, solo shot to give the WooSox a lead in the fourth inning over the Durham Bulls. The ball traveled 363 feet.

Watch the home run here:

Valdez makes an immediate impact ? pic.twitter.com/KpW9SDUg7K — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 3, 2022

The homer was his 22nd of the season and 11th in Triple-A. He’s now hitting .326 with 49 extra-base hits, 78 RBIs and a 1.018 OPS in 83 games.

The WooSox would eventually lose the game 3-1 and Valdez would finish 1-for-4 on the afternoon.